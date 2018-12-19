Jaden Smith Claims Justin Bieber Is One Of His Boyfriends

Things are getting more weirder by the week when it comes to Jaden Smith. He has added Justin Bieber as one of his boo thangs.

As per Hot New Hip Hop the rapper’s has no limits on his heart or is clearly either trolling us all. Earlier this week Smith posted a photo of himself on his Instagram. Actor Noah Centineo, of Netflix’s To All the Boys I loved Before fame, shot his shot by leaving a message in the comments section saying “I love you”.

This confession prompted Justin Bieber to slide through the comments section as well with a rather odd response to Centineo’s confession. “Thought I was your boyfriend.” To which Jaden replied “You Know That You Are”.

This admission comes on the heels of the “Fallen” rapper’s claims that he and Tyler The Creator are boyfriend and boyfriend at a live performance in November.

Two weeks later he doubled down on his declaration during an episode of his Apple Beats 1 radio show MSFTS FREQUENCY. “I recently said that Tyler, the Creator is my boyfriend and that’s true, so, just so you know” he said. In a tweet that has been since deleted Tyler responded “hahaha you a crazy ni*** man”. In 2015 Tyler jokingly said he came out of the closet but no one cared.

I TRIED TO COME OUT THE DAMN CLOSET LIKE FOUR DAYS AGO AND NO ONE CARED HAHAHHAHAHA — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) April 13, 2015

Justin Bieber jumped the broom in November so it is safe to assume their definition of boyfriend differs greatly from most of society. We hope.

Photo: WENN.com