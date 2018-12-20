Disney Says It’s A “Possibility” Marvel’s Canceled Netflix Shows Head To Disney+

Just when it seemed like all hope was lost for the superheros who make up the group known as The Defenders thanks to Netflix’s purge of Marvel shows, Disney has offered a ray of hope as to whether or not we’ll be seeing anyone of your favorite Defender heroes fight crime and save the day anytime soon.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Disney’s chairman of direct-to-consumer and international affairs, Kevin Mayer talked about a bevy of business related things from the deal with Fox to Comcast’s attempt to steal the deal at the 11th hour. When asked about Disney’s interested in resurrecting the canceled shows of Luke Cage, Daredevil, and Iron Fist on Disney+, Mayer offered a glimmer of hope.

They are very high-quality shows. We haven’t yet discussed that, but I would say that’s a possibility.

Well, that’s not exactly a “yes” but it is better than a flat out “no” so we’re good with this.

While Jessica Jones and The Punisher have new seasons slated to debut on Netflix next year, it’s almost guaranteed that they too shall fall to the Netflix Thanos “snap” as word has been leaking that Netflix’s decision to cancel Marvel’s show are due some behind the scenes disagreements over the number of episodes each season should have. While Marvel (and it’s fans) wanted lengthy seasons, Netflix wanted less episodes in en effort to save more money so they could spend another $100 million to retain the rights to Friends for another year. Friends, y’all. One of, if not, the most overrated shows in the history of television. Okay, we kinda mad that all these Marvel shows were canceled so that Netflix could continue to stream the story of six burgers chasing cheese and love in New York City was retained at the tune of ocho zeros, but still.

Are y’all excited at the possibility of The Defenders living on Disney+? Let us know.