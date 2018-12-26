Nicki Minaj Joins Cast Of ‘Angry Birds Movie 2’

Nicki Minaj has a new gig. The Queens rapper has joined the cast of Angry Birds Movie 2.

Variety reports that Minaj joins a returning cast that includes Jason Sudeikis, Danny McBride, and Peter Dinklage as well as Leslie Jones, Awkwafina, Sterling K. Brown, Lil Rel Howery and more.

No word on the character the “Ganja Burns” rapper will be portraying. A few of her previous acting credits include Ice Age: Continental Drift, The Other Woman, and Barbershop: The Next Cut.

In other news, Minaj’s new boyfriend got her name tattooed on his neck.

Angry Birds Movie 2 is due in theaters August 16, 2019.

—

Photo: WENN.com