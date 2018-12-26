Chicago Women’s March Canceled Over Ties To NOI, Louis Farrakhan

The upcoming annual Chicago Women’s March has been canceled in light of national Women’s March co-president and board member Tamika Mallory’s ties with the Nation of Islam and Min. Louis Farrakhan according to local reports. Mallory recently attended the Nation Of Islam’s Saviour’s Day celebration where Farrakhan reportedly made comments about the Jewish community among other statements.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports:

The annual January march in Chicago, which drew thousands of people to Grant Park the last two years, was nixed by organizers who cited high costs and limited volunteers.

But the announcement came after the Chicago chapter condemned and distanced itself the national Women’s March leadership for its ties to anti-Semitic and anti-LGBTQ statements from Minister Louis Farrakhan of the National of Islam.

The national group faced backlash earlier this year when co-president Tamika Mallory attended the Nation of Islam’s annual Savior’s Day gathering in Chicago, during which Farrahkan made inflammatory statements about “powerful Jews” he considered enemies.

Mallory later denounced the anti-Semitic comments, but said she had been attending the annual event since childhood after she received help from the Nation of Islam when she was in need.

While the march is off, a weekend gathering celebrating the anniversary of the event will take place on Jan. 19, 2018.

