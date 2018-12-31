You Care: Tekashi69 Didn’t Get His Daughter Any Christmas Presents

When you’re in the bing, the pettiness of those on the outside against you rises exponentially. Case in point, it has been pointed out that jailed rapper Tekashi69 failed to get his 3-year-old daughter any Christmas presents.

The “Hey, I’m in jail” excuse doesn’t fly since Tekashi did manage to purchase his girlfriend a Mercedes-Benz truck for the holiday.

Sources close to the rapper’s family tell TMZ … his baby mama, Sara, and their 3-year-old girl, Saraiyah, have not heard a peep from him since he’s been locked up on federal racketeering charges, and that includes Christmas Day.

We’re told while 69 managed to gift his girlfriend Jade a brand new G-Wagon while he’s behind bars — which she proudly flaunted on Instagram — but he didn’t deliver anything to Saraiyah for the holidays.

Also, it’s been pointed out that Tekashi’s behavior shouldn’t be a shock.

Our sources say 6ix9ine hasn’t exactly been a present father to Saraiyah, despite the image he’s tried to project online … so the absence of gifts isn’t a big surprise.

It’s interesting … 69 was present for his girl’s 3rd birthday party in October — just hours after he dodged jail time in his child sex case — and looked happy to be hanging with his family.

A troll rapper has the inklings of a deadbeat dad? Who would have thought?

