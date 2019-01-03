Montana of 300 “Dancing With My AK,” Sunny2point0 ft. Trippie Redd “Man Down” & More | Daily Visuals 1.2.19

It’s a new year but when it comes to rap videos it seems like some old practices will never go out of style.

Montana of 300’s visual to “Dancing With My AK” is a testament to that notion as for the duration of the song walks around his home with a golden AK and mask to match showing he’s ready for that same smoke that Ox got in Belly. We hope for his sake that AK was a prop. Word to Maxo Kream.

Speaking of which, Sunny2point0 links up with Trippie Redd and politic in the projects where they flash some thangs while getting lit in the clip to “Man Down.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Rambo G featuring Marco Richh, Locksmith, and more.

MONTANA OF 300 – “DANCING WITH MY AK”

SUNNY2POINT0 FT. TRIPPIE REDD – “MAN DOWN”

RAMBO G FT. MARCO RICHH – “THAT’S WURK”

LOCKSMITH – “REDERIK”

YOUNG GENERAL – “N.O. N*GGA”

YUNG QUALI – “$TUNNA”