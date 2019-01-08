CLOSE
Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Girlfriend Shares Jail Pic Of Troll Rapper

Conjugal visits or nah?

Tekashi 6ix9ine live in Oslo, Norway.

Source: PYMCA / Getty

Tekashi69’s trolling, and alleged illegal misdeeds, landed him in jail last year. The Brownsville rapper’s girlfriend, Jade, shared a photo of him after a recent jailhouse visit.  

“He’s good luv , enjoy 😉❤️ #FreeDanny🌈,” was the caption of a photo of her kissing Tekashi as he squeezed her butt that was posted on Monday (Jan. 7).

How romantic.

This is the same girlfriend who Tekashi blessed with a Mercedes G-Wagon for Christmas. You care.

