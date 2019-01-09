Will Smith Reveals ‘Bad Boys 3’ Shooting Has Begun

Once again it’s on. Will Smith has confirmed that the highly-anticipated Bad Boys 3 has begun shooting.
Of course, the actor took to Instagram to make the reveal.
“Day 1. I’ll keep y’all posted,” was the caption of a pic that confirms the movie’s proper titled Bad Boys For Lif3.
This went over much better than that live-action Aladdin reveal.
Word is Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) and Mike Lowery (Smith) are scheduled to be in theaters with Bad Boys For Lif3 January 17, 2020.
Photo: Getty
