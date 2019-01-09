CLOSE
Will Smith Reveals ‘Bad Boys 3’ Shooting Has Begun

Marcus Burnett and Mike Lowery are back.

Lobby Card For 'Bad Boys'

Source: John D. Kisch/Separate Cinema Archive / Getty

Once again it’s on. Will Smith has confirmed that the highly-anticipated Bad Boys 3 has begun shooting. 

Of course, the actor took to Instagram to make the reveal.

“Day 1. I’ll keep y’all posted,” was the caption of a pic that confirms the movie’s proper titled Bad Boys For Lif3.

This went over much better than that live-action Aladdin reveal.

Word is Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) and Mike Lowery (Smith) are scheduled to be in theaters with Bad Boys For Lif3 January 17, 2020.

Day 1. I’ll keep y’all posted

