Will Smith Reveals ‘Bad Boys 3’ Shooting Has Begun

Once again it’s on. Will Smith has confirmed that the highly-anticipated Bad Boys 3 has begun shooting.

Of course, the actor took to Instagram to make the reveal.

“Day 1. I’ll keep y’all posted,” was the caption of a pic that confirms the movie’s proper titled Bad Boys For Lif3.

This went over much better than that live-action Aladdin reveal.

Word is Marcus Burnett (Martin Lawrence) and Mike Lowery (Smith) are scheduled to be in theaters with Bad Boys For Lif3 January 17, 2020.

Photo: Getty