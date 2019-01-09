Kevin Hart Briskly Addresses LGBTQ Controversy, Moving On From The Oscars

Kevin Hart is back on the scene in for a promo press run for his upcoming film Upside, but there is a looming specter of the LBGTQ controversy that’s still dogging him. The actor and comedian sat down with Good Morning America and briskly addressed the issue along with saying he’s moving on from The Oscars and beyond the controversy as well.

From Good Morning America:

“I’m over it,” Hart said multiple times on “GMA” Wednesday morning when asked about his apology or the controversy. “There’s no more conversation about it … I’m over that, I’m over the moment.”

Hart added that he apologized back in the late 2000s when the comments first happened and multiple times after.

“I’m not giving no more explanation of who I am,” he added. “I’m just done.”

The actor said he has given all he can thus far and “said everything I can possibly say.”

Earlier this week, Hart apologized to the LGBTQ community on his SiriusXM program, Straight From The Heart. He added in his GMA chat that any hope of him hosting The Oscars is out.

Photo: WENN