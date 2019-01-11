Bungie Says Deuces To Activision & Keeps ‘Destiny’, Employees Pop Champagne

The rocky relationship between Destiny developer Bungie and publisher Activision is over. In a shocking turn of events, the studio announced the split and that it will be keeping the game.

The divorce between the two was years in the making, and it existed long before the first game hit shelves. Bungie broke the news to its employees during a team meeting describing the split as fantastic news. Bungie’s employees who have grown tired of having to deal with Activision celebrated the news by popping champagne according to one person in attendance.

In a blog post, Bungie had this to say about the split:

“We have enjoyed a successful eight-year run and would like to thank Activision for their partnership on Destiny, Looking ahead, we’re excited to announce plans for Activision to transfer publishing rights for Destiny to Bungie. With our remarkable Destiny community, we are ready to publish on our own, while Activision will increase their focus on owned IP projects.”

Since its launch back in September 2014, Destiny’s introduction to the video world has been a rocky one because of its slow roll-out of content in the form of updates and expansions. Bungie’ most recent release Destiny 2: The Forsaken has been well received by fans but failed to meet Activision’s sales expectations.

With its newly gained freedom, Bungie is looking forward to a much better future for the game due to no longer being constrained to Activision’s annualized schedule.

“We’ll continue to deliver on the existing Destiny roadmap, and we’re looking forward to releasing more seasonal experiences in the coming months, as well as surprising our community with some exciting announcements about what lies beyond.”

Bungie also has a new game coming very soon as well thanks to a $100 million investment from NetEase. Activision stated via its Twitter account that Destiny 2 will remain on Blizzards Battle.Net.

We are looking forward to what Bungie has in store for Destiny 2.