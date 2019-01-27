CLOSE
WATCH: Meek Mill Performs On ‘Saturday Night Live’, Brings Out Fabolous [Video]

Saturday Night Live - Season 44

Source: NBC / Getty

Meek Mill was the musical guest on last night’s (Jan. 26) episode of Saturday Night Live. The Philly rapper performed “Going Bad” and “Uptown Vibes,” and brought out Fabolous.

Wasn’t Fabolous supposed to be canceled, though? Nevertheless, that was only Meek’s first performance. He came back later, minus the pair of dancers, to perform the title track off his Championships album.

Watch the “Going Bad/Uptown Vibes” medley below, “Championships” performance on the flip.

Photo: Getty

Meek Mill

