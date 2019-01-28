Da Brat’s Nightclub Assault Victim Wants $8M Judgement Honored

Last August, Da Brat filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy after it was revealed she was nearly $8 million in debt, the bulk of which was a $6.4 million judgment handed down due to a nightclub assault. The victim of the assault is challenging the radio host and rapper’s bankruptcy and is demanding payment from the judgment.

The Blast reports:

On January 18, Shayla Stevens sued Da Brat as part of the rapper’s ongoing Chapter 11 bankruptcy case. The former cheerleader — who won a $6.4 million judgment (which has grown with interest to $8 million) stemming from a nightclub assault several years ago — wants the money she is owed to not be discharged in the bankruptcy.

Stevens says Da Brat “acted with willful misconduct” when she assaulted her and thus the judgment she won cannot be discharged. She claims in the years since being awarded the millions, the rapper has tried to thwart Stevens’ efforts to collect the money.

Stevens has not received a dime from Da Brat.

The woman has been trying to get Da Brat to turn over documents and records in the case but accuses the rapper of dragging her feet and not answering questions relating to her finances.

This case is still developing.

