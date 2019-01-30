Meek Mill & J. Cole To Headline The 2019 NBA All-Star Game

Though Hip-Hop artists might be boycotting requests to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show (for the most part anyway), the festivities for NBA All-Star weekend are still as kosher as can be. Word is that Meek Mill and J. Cole will be the headliners the 2019 NBA All-Star game in Charlotte, N.C.

2019 GRAMMY® Award-nominated artist and North Carolina native @JColeNC will take the court in his home state to headline the 2019 #NBAAllStar Game halftime show (Sunday 2/17 @NBAonTNT)! pic.twitter.com/jU0P5fpzX5 — 2019 NBA All-Star (@NBAAllStar) January 30, 2019

According to NBA.com, Meek Mill will be opening the ceremonies with the mic in his hand while the players on each respective All-Star team are being introduced. Then, hometown Hip-Hop hero J. Cole will be handling the entertainment duties at halftime. Also included in the night’s musical performances will be Anthony Hamilton who’ll perform the National Anthem along with Carly Rae Jepsen who will sing the Canadian National Anthem.

The 2019 NBA All-Star Game will air on TNT on February 17 at 8pm.