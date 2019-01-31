Everyday Tears: DJ Akademiks Is Tired Of Getting Threatened By Rappers [Video]

The most hated man in Hip-Hop is over the threats on his well being. DJ Akademiks is now saying that rappers talking greasy about him need more people.

As spotted on Hot New Hip Hop the polarizing media personality recently took to his very awkward Twitch gaming stream to address all the promises of beat downs that never happened. “At some point we got to start calling these n*ggas out for making threats and nothing happens. It’s not on me it’s on ya’ll. They been saying this for years.”

In his mind, he went on to expose what’s really going on with all the tough talk. “In reality people a rapper who gets on a [Instagram] Live and tells you they going to do something or is most likely capping bro. Like it’s like literally going to the police station and saying ‘I’m going to smack a n*gga'”.

Over the years the Everyday Struggle host has had a long history of awkward moments and online tension with several rappers. In 2017 he got into a heated exchange with Vic Mensa over his unsympathetic coverage of the gun violence in Chicago. Things got so bad Mensa called him a b*tch to his face.

Also his former co-host Joe Budden put him on blast saying “Akademiks is one of the biggest pussies I’ve ever seen in my entire life. He should never comment on anything that has to do with physicality.”

You can view Ak’s rant regarding the threats below at the 5:40 mark.

Photo: DJ Akademiks