So Kid Cudi, Kanye West, Pete Davidson & Timothée Chalamet Had Dinner… [Photos]

Kid Cudi celebrated his birthday with dinner. It just so happens those in attendance included Kanye West, Pete Davidson and Timothée Chalamet.

Last night (Jan. 30), this fantastic four was spotted chowing down in Malibu. Pete and Tim are apparently big fans of the magical Negros they got to kick it with.

This is where we point out that Davidson took Yeezy to task after he acted up on Saturday Night Live. Guess Yeezy isn’t the type to hold a grudge, on occasion. As for Cudi, he and Davidson are hella cool—he showed the comedian support during a recent suicide scare.

