Bow Wow Arrested for Battery In ATL, Mugshot Is Epic Struggle

Bow Wow was arrested in Atlanta last night, early Saturday morning (Feb. 2) and charged with assault and battery. By the looks of his mugshot, we get the feeling he took an L.

But it gets worse because of the allegation that Mr. 106 & Park put hands on a woman.

Reports TMZ:

ATL cops tell TMZ … there was some sort of dispute between Bow Wow and the woman at 4:15 AM Saturday. When they arrived, the woman claimed Bow Wow assaulted her. He claimed it was the opposite.

Both Bow Wow and the woman sustained visible, minor injuries.

Police identified the woman as Leslie Holden. We cannot find any relationship between her and Bow Wow.

Cops couldn’t figure out which one was the true aggressor, so they arrested both and charged them with misdemeanor battery.

Bow Wow’s mugshot reveals at least a few scratches on his face. His bail has reportedly been set at $8K.

No word from Bow Wow on his socials, yet. This guy…

Photo: Fulton County Sheriff’s Office