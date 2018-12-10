Twin Beef: Lil Mama Threatens To Bless Bow Wow With The Fade [Video]

Bow Wow is talking crazy again but what else is new. This time Lil Mama was his target but she wasn’t having any of it.

As Vibe reports the child rapper turned actor turned master of struggle made his Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta cast mate look like an easy slide. This came about as Mr. Moss offered to set the Harlem native on a blind date. While she agreed to meet his friend she asked him to come up to New York with her in return.

For whatever reason he thought the invite was of a romantic nature and alluded to her as having a promiscuous past. Naturally this got back to Lil Mama and she addressed him accordingly via Instagram videos.

“I want to start this off just by saying you played yourself, kid. Bow Wow, you know, that in all the years that I’ve ever known you, you have never known a n****r to f**k me in a week. So to even give BT advice like ‘Oh y’all gonna be f**king in a week.’ you’re being a clown.”

She went on to make clear that her interest of him flying up to the Big Apple was truly out of support. “I was trying to bring you around some real n****s. You want to commit suicide one day. You’re going crazy here. You’re going crazy there. I come from a grounded environment that I was trying to bring you to. We’re doing a TV show. We’re creating content. You are far from the type of man that I could see myself being with, sleeping with or anything of that nature.”

In the final clip, she addressed the hearsay about one of his female friends possibly defending his honor. “There are so many things that I could address about this show, but I’m not going to let everything pull my attention. Y’all could believe what y’all want to believe…before we start talking about a female beating my ass or anything like that let’s just be clear: I will smack the sh*t out of you. Period!

As expected Bow Wow has bypassed trying to see the error of his ways and did what he does best. Trolling.

Most recently Bow was in engaged in an IG war with his former love interest Erica Mena.

—

Photo: Fayes Vision / WENN.com