Snoop Dogg Calls Tekakshi 6ix9ine A Rat & A Snitch [Video]

Hip-Hop has long frowned upon the so-called snitch culture and a veteran of the game has seen enough from Tekashi 6ix9ine. After the “Gummo” rapper started singing like a bird and working with the Feds, Uncle Snoop Dogg had some choice words for the troubled star.

With his hair wrapped as it usually is during his downtime, Snoop took to Instagram to roast Tekashi for cooperating with the authorities regarding the extensive list of charges he’s facing.

“I look like your auntie but that n*gga acting like your auntie telling on n*ggas,” Snoop says during the video.

He added, “after the government shutdown, the n*gga decides to work with the government,” sparking laughter from Snoop and unseen crew members also laughing in the back.

Check out the clip below.

Photo: WENN