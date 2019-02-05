DMX To Kick Off ‘It’s Dark And Hell Is Hot’ 20th Anniversary Tour

DMX is finally free and it seems he is not taking his freedom for granted this time. He will be hitting the road in celebration of his seminal debut album this Spring.
In 2018 It’s Dark And Hell Is Hot turned 20 years old. Unfortunately the Dog was doing time for tax evasion. Now that he is home he is giving his first project the spotlight it deserves. According to Vibe the Yonkers MC will be embarking on a 32 city tour to pay tribute to the CD that changed his life.
Starting March 8 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma DMX will be performing the album in its entirety. He made the formal announcement via his Instagram account.
The tour will have him on stage up until it closes on May 7 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. You can see the dates below:
March 8 – Oklahoma City, OK – Farmers Markert
March 9 – Springfield, MD – The Complex
March 10 – Indianapolis, IN – The Citadel
April 3 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
April 4 – Clifton Park, NY – Upstate Concert Hall
April 5 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza
April 6 – Philadelphia, PA – TLA
April 7 – Washington, DC – The Fillmore
April 9 – Charlotte, NC – World
April 10 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live
April 11 – Ybor City, FL – Ritz
April 12 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
April 13 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues
April 14 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
April 15 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues
April 17 – Albuquerque, NM – El Rey Theater
April 18 – Phoenix, AZ – Van Buren
April 19 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues
April 20 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
April 21 – Berkeley, CA – CAUC Theater
April 23 – Portland, OR – Roseland Ballroom
April 24 – Seattle, WA – El Corazon
April 26 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
April 27 – Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall
April 28 – Lawrence, KS – The Grandpa
April 30 – Sauget, IL – Pop’s
May 1 – Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s
May 2 – Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live
Mary 3 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrews
May 4 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues
May 5 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
May 7 – Pittsburgh, PA – Foxtail