Jim Jones & The Heatmakerz “Cristal Occasions,” DJ Kay Slay ft. Papoose, Bun B, Saigon & Meet Sims “24 Hours” & More | Daily Visuals 2.14.19

Late last year The Diplomats dropped their first group album in more than a decade and while it seems like the Harlem fam is back on the same page, Jim Jones isn’t waiting to get back on his dolo grind.

Today Capo releases his new clip for “Cristal Occasions” which features Jones’s puffing on some sticky and his interactions with his Hip-Hop peers at the annual Rock Nation brunch during Grammy weekend.

Back on the streets DJ Kay Slay continues to do what he do and unites some of the block’s toughest spitters in Papoose, Bun B, Saigon and Meet Sims in his clip to “24 Hours.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Russ, Nya G, and more.

JIM JONES & THE HEATMAKERZ – “CRISTAL OCCASIONS”

DJ KAY SLAY FT. PAPOOSE, BUN B, SAIGON & MEET SIMS – “24 HOURS”

RUSS – “SERIOUS”

NYA G – “WANT IT BACK”

RICHIE WESS & HOODRICK PABLO JUAN – “REAL RICH”

LIL KYMCHII – “F*CK UR MAMA”

OBN JAY – “DADADA”