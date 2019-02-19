Will Smith Handed Over Documents In Duane Martin’s Fraud Lawsuit

Will Smith has been roped into the legal dealings of Duane Martin, this after the popular actor was subpoenaed and had to hand over documents. Martin, who is undergoing bankruptcy proceedings, is the target of a fraud lawsuit and a $1.4 million loan given to him by Will and Jada Pinkett Smith is under question.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the trustee presiding over Martin’s bankruptcy filed an amended lawsuit against the actor in which he reveals Will Smith and his companies have turned over financial records and emails between Will and Duane.

The trustee explains that Smith has turned over email chains between Smith, his rep, and Martin from 2018, where they discussed the $1.4 million loan that Will and Jada Pinkett Smith provided Duane several years ago to purchase the home in question, which is now the subject of a fraud lawsuit.

The trustee says the most compelling evidence of Martin’s alleged fraud can be seen in the emails between Martin and Smith and his reps. The trustee claims the emails show Martin “continued to put pressure on his friend WS to finance the transaction” while trying to get the loan in 2012. The docs also reveal Martin and Smith even had communications last year over Duane wanting to sell the home.

The outlet adds that the Smiths are not under any investigation for wrongdoing as this is just fact-finding mission. This is all connected to a September lawsuit from the trustee of Duane Martin and Tisha Campbell Martin’s bankruptcy sued Mr. Martin due to his thought that he was hiding assets to the tune of $2.6 million.

