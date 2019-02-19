Justine Skye Gets Restraining Order Against Sheck Wes

Justine Skye is covering her legal bases. The Roc Nation singer has been granted a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend, Sheck Wes.

In the last week, Skye has outed the “Mo Bamba” rapper as her alleged abuser.

Per The Blast, Sheck Wes, born Khadimou Rassoul Cheikh Fall, has been ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from Skye at all times. The request reportedly says she no longer feels safe after he “orchestrated a plan to stalk me and viciously beat my boyfriend and our friends in front of me in public.”

The incident allegedly occurred on February 11 and is consistent with what she recounted on Twitter—that Sheck Wes and his goons jumped her and her new boyfriend, rapper Goldlink.

Sheck Wes has consistently denied ever putting his hands on a woman. Nevertheless, he has been removed from an MLS campaign due to the abuse allegations.

It’s okay, that was just this one precinct.. the other one I was at earlier was extremely helpful.

filed reports on the two other incidents https://t.co/pHSvvLdcxq — Justine Skye (@JustineSkye) February 13, 2019

—

Photo: Getty