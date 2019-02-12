Justine Skye To Sheck Wes: “You’re Pathetic, You Beat Women”, Twitter Reacts

Today (Feb. 11), singer Justine Skye took to Twitter to expose her alleged abuser, rapper Sheck Wes. The Roc Nation artist put the “Mo Bamba” rapper on blast while accusing him of stalking her and her current boyfriend (who happens to be rapper GoldLink) and eventually having his goons allegedly attack the couple.
Skye had alluded to Sheck Wes putting hands on her back in November 2018, but never mentioned him by name.
However, today she explicitly name-checked him and his alleged transgressions.
“Taking a walk with my friends and my man and Sheck Wes (my abuser) and his friends decide to STALK US and attack my friends.. two cars full of n*ggas while he sat in the car like a bitch,” she tweeted. “You’re pathetic sheck and you beat women. You hit your girl before me and you’ll do it again.”
Last year Skye also went on The Breakfast Club to discuss domestic abuse.
“Obviously we know that domestic violence is a very real thing, but I guess it’s not until – it wasn’t until like it happened to me that I realized how like prominent it was,” she said.
At the time it was social media who did the math and figured out her alleged abuser was Sheck Wes. She told the Breakfast Club, “It’s not about revenge. It’s not about exposing this person,” and added, “Maybe one day I’ll reveal who it is.”
That day has arrived, and Twitter is reacting. Peep some of the hot takes in the gallery.
No word from Sheck Wes, yet. Sheck Wes took to Twitter to deny putting hands on women.
This is only going to get uglier.
As DV Awareness month comes to an end.. the issue doesn’t just disappear. Recently I’ve had one of the scariest/heart breaking experiences in my life and it’s still hard for me to talk about. I felt stupid, angry, depressed.. blamed myself. Trying to figure out how someone who claimed they loved me so much could find such evil within themselves to hurt me mentally and physically. Learned a lot about the people I chose to call my “friends”.. and about myself. I was one of those people who would be like “No man would ever put their hands on me! .. blah blah blah..” We all think we know what we’d do until it’s happening to you. Now, I’m not looking for sympathy and never thought this would be part of the story I’d be telling of my self.. unfortunately it is, but I won’t let it be what defines me. I had to find the strength within myself and I’m hoping that through this video I can motivate whoever else is going through this or worse, to do the same. You are strong, you are loved and you deserve so much better 💜 | Video link in bio