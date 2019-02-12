Justine Skye To Sheck Wes: “You’re Pathetic, You Beat Women”, Twitter Reacts

Today (Feb. 11), singer Justine Skye took to Twitter to expose her alleged abuser, rapper Sheck Wes. The Roc Nation artist put the “Mo Bamba” rapper on blast while accusing him of stalking her and her current boyfriend (who happens to be rapper GoldLink) and eventually having his goons allegedly attack the couple.

Skye had alluded to Sheck Wes putting hands on her back in November 2018, but never mentioned him by name.

However, today she explicitly name-checked him and his alleged transgressions.

“Taking a walk with my friends and my man and Sheck Wes (my abuser) and his friends decide to STALK US and attack my friends.. two cars full of n*ggas while he sat in the car like a bitch,” she tweeted. “You’re pathetic sheck and you beat women. You hit your girl before me and you’ll do it again.”

Taking a walk with my friends and my man and Sheck Wes (my abuser) and his friends decide to STALK US and attack my friends.. two cars full of niggas while he sat in the car like a bitch. You’re pathetic sheck and you beat women. You hit your girl before me and you’ll do it again — Justine Skye (@JustineSkye) February 12, 2019

Last year Skye also went on The Breakfast Club to discuss domestic abuse.

“Obviously we know that domestic violence is a very real thing, but I guess it’s not until – it wasn’t until like it happened to me that I realized how like prominent it was,” she said.

At the time it was social media who did the math and figured out her alleged abuser was Sheck Wes. She told the Breakfast Club, “It’s not about revenge. It’s not about exposing this person,” and added, “Maybe one day I’ll reveal who it is.”

That day has arrived, and Twitter is reacting. Peep some of the hot takes in the gallery.

No word from Sheck Wes, yet. Sheck Wes took to Twitter to deny putting hands on women.

I’ve chosen to remain silent until now out of respect for actual victims of abuse. But I cannot stand by while lies are repeatedly told about me. I never hit or beat any women and I did not beat up or jump anybody. — Sheck Jesus (@sheckwes) February 12, 2019

This is only going to get uglier.