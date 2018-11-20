Justine Skye Opens Up About Domestic Abuse on The Breakfast Club

Over the weekend social media was abuzz when Justine Skye kinda implied that Sheck Wes subjected her to physical and mental abuse during their relationship.

Recently the “Build” singer stopped by The Breakfast Club and she touched on mental health issues, her relationship with Kylie Jenner, and of course, domestic violence.

“Obviously we know that domestic violence is a very real thing, but I guess it’s not until – it wasn’t until like it happened to me that I realized how like prominent it was,” she said.

Luckily for her it was a short-lived 6-month affair but unfortunately it was also “very intense.” Though she won’t name who the offender was she says “It’s not about revenge. It’s not about exposing this person,” but does say that “Maybe one day I’ll reveal who it is.”

Check out her entire interview below and remember that physically or mentally abusing anyone isn’t peace at all.

—

Photo: Getty