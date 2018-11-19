Cancelation In Progress?: Sheck Wes Outed As Justine Skye’s Alleged Abuser, Twitter Reacts

Justine Skye opened up by sharing eye-opening details of the physical and mental abuse she endured in her new record and video “Build.” After she pressed the like button on a series of tweets implicating rapper Sheck Wes, fans are in full cancel mode and want the “Mo Bamba” rapper outta here.

Will this be the end of Wes’ young career?

That is the million dollar question but Skye’s fans want him canceled ASAP. The two tweets that sparked everything that Skye co-signed on outed Wes as her abuser and focused on her probably suffering watching Wes’ star rise.

Sheck wes is an abuser… somehow this will be conveniently and selectively forgotten even tho anyone with sense knows that mo bamba don’t even bang like dat — chrißy (@stopchrissy) November 18, 2018

yep girl. it’s probably tough as hell for her to watch her abuser’s star rise the way his has recently. fuck him. — moonlit (@LO4O4) November 16, 2018

Now while her fans have quickly come to her defense by calling for the cancelation of Travis Scott’s young protege, there are others who feel this is karma. Those not keen on deleting “Mo Bamba” from their playlists were quick to point out Skye’s defense of Ian Conner after he was accused of being a serial rapist by numerous women. Even Khelani gave some interesting thoughts calling out Skye in a now-deleted tweet.

Skye took notice of all the backlash and apologized for her statements she made at the time in a tweet, using the notes app of course. She let off another tweet neither outright confirming nor denying Wes was her alleged abuser stating “I never said who it was because I knew it wouldn’t matter to a lot of you.”

Regardless, despite her previous statements when it came to the Ian Conner situation no woman should have to endure any kind of abuse while in a relationship. You can see all the reactions this situation has sparked in the gallery below.

