Reebok’s New Collection Features J.I.D, Childish Major, Rejjie Snow & More [Video]

Reebok is remixing the past, proudly. The apparel company has linked with a bevy of emerging artists, including Childish Major and J.I.D., to bring their newest drop to life.

With the launch of their “Alter The Icons” collection Reebok has partnered with a diverse body of performers ranging from Rap, design, modeling, production and turntablism. The complete line-up includes:

Featuring each member of the ATI collective, the campaign showcases key locations and scenes from the collective’s diverse origin stories. From a recording studio in Atlanta to an unassuming East London café, the clip explores how taking a second look at your past can generate the inspiration you need to build a brand-new future.

You can view the short film below.

You can see more from Reebok’s “Alter The Icons” drop here.

—

Photos: Reebok