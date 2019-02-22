Reebok’s New Collection Features J.I.D, Childish Major, Rejjie Snow & More [Video]

Reebok is remixing the past, proudly. The apparel company has linked with a bevy of emerging artists, including Childish Major and J.I.D., to bring their newest drop to life.
With the launch of their “Alter The Icons” collection Reebok has partnered with a diverse body of performers ranging from Rap, design, modeling, production and turntablism. The complete line-up includes:
- Childish Major, Atlanta-based, Grammy-nominated rapper and producer
- J.I.D, standout Atlanta rapper at the forefront of a new school of lyricists
- Rejjie Snow, a rap artist, designer and painter born in Ireland with a limitless persona
- Juno Song, triple-threat model-stylist-songwriter from London who was this season’s breakout
- Tayla Parx, singer-songwriter with credits for the music industry’s biggest powerhouses
- Amira & Kayla, 13-year-old twin sister DJs taking the international music circuit by storm
Featuring each member of the ATI collective, the campaign showcases key locations and scenes from the collective’s diverse origin stories. From a recording studio in Atlanta to an unassuming East London café, the clip explores how taking a second look at your past can generate the inspiration you need to build a brand-new future.
You can view the short film below.
You can see more from Reebok’s “Alter The Icons” drop here.
—
Photos: Reebok