Bad Bob: Robert Kraft Pleads Not Guilty In Day Spa Prostitution Case

The New England Patriots owner is facing charges that he attempted to solicit a sex act at the facility.

Robert Kraft made the news recently after facing heavy accusations that he solicited sexual services at a Florida day spa. The New England Patriots owner had pleaded not guilty in the still-developing case.

TMZ reports:

“The defendant Robert Kraft hereby pleads not guilty to all charges and requests a non-jury trial in the above-styled cause,” the court docs state.

As we previously reported, Kraft’s attorney accepted the summons from the court on Feb. 26 — and an arraignment was set for March 27 at 8:30 AM … the same day Kraft was expected to be at the NFL’s Annual League Meeting with other team owners in Phoenix, Arizona.

Kraft had already made a public statement denying he participated in any illegal activity — in response to allegations he solicited prostitution at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida.

According to reports, police focused on the spa due to allegations of a prostitution ring operating out of the facility. The outlet adds that officials have surveillance video of Kraft entering the spa twice in January and exchanging money for sex acts.

