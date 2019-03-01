BlocBoy JB Arrested For Drug & Gun Charges

Is it us or does it seem like more and more of this generation of rappers are finding themselves sporting police issued iron bracelets these days? Well, it looks like yet another up and coming rapper has found himself in police custody.

TMZ is reporting that BlocBoy JB has been arrested by Tennessee police after turning himself in to face some serious charges.

The Memphis MC was busted on multiple charges … according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office. You’ll recall authorities over the weekend said BlocBoy was wanted for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and for theft of property.

Since the cops put out the alert on him, the rapper posted several videos on Instagram … which certainly made it seem like he was NOT planning on going easily. It’s unclear who or what convinced him to surrender.

Well, at least he seems willing to face and fight whatever charges are thrown at him. Hopefully for him and his fam things work out for the best and he’s able to prove his innocence.

Photo: Getty