Kodak Black At Lil Wayne: “Should’ve Died When You Was A Baby”

Wishing death on another man is always grounds for the fade, and Kodak Black appears to be a man that wants to shoot the fair one. The Florida rapper was caught on video saying that Weezy “should’ve died when you was a baby.”

The Shade Room posted a video of Kodak out with friends at Club Liv where he said, “Where Lil Wayne? You should’ve died when you was a baby.”

Not one to take any shade towards her Dad, Reginae Carter clapped back at Kodak with the swiftness:

“You new lil rappers need to start giving props and respect to the Goat. My father don’t bother nobody . He won’t even react to what was said . This man be in his own world so leave him tf alone . You pick the night he didn’t go to LIV to say that . You bold . Lol . #ihatethesenewlilniggas #norespectatall Don’t tell me to stay out of it because that’s my father and you mfs don’t give him his credit and it’s a shame . This nigga whole album sound like my daddy old sh*t . Gtfoh .”

That settles that.

This isn’t the first time Kodak has thrown shots towards the Young Money honcho, but it didn’t gain much traction it seems.

Let’s see if Ms. Carter is correct about her Lil Wayne ignoring Kodak Black’s jab.

Photo: Getty