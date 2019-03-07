R. Kelly Back In Jail For Unpaid Child Support

R. Kelly is back in jail. Yesterday (March 6), the accused sexual abuser and R&B singer was taken into custody for failure to pay child support.

So much for fighting to have a relationship with his kids, as he told Gayle King, eh?

The Chicago Tribune reports that Judge Lori Rosen told R. Kelly he would be sent to jail if he didn’t pay the $161,000 in child support he owed. Kells clearly came up short, because after yesterday’s hearing, he was escorted out of the courtroom in handcuffs and taken back to Cook County Jail.

Reportedly, Kelly showed up with $50,000 to $60,0000. However, the judge wanted the full amount paid. His next court date is scheduled for March 13.

Last month, Kelly was indicted on 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. He was only out on bail because a “friend” put up his $100,000 bond.

Life comes at you fast.