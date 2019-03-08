R. Kelly’s Former Lawyer Says Singer Is “Guilty As Hell”

R. Kelly has no doubt faced a number of detractors in recent weeks, and his defiance against the towering number of allegations reared its head via the CBS This Morning interviews. The attorney who represented the singer back in 2008 says that the singer is, in his words, “guilty as hell.”

Ed Genson, a longtime criminal defense attorney in Chicago, sat down with the Chicago Sun-Times for a candid interview regarding his time alongside Kelly. Facing a terminal cancer diagnosis, Genson, now 77, doesn’t mince words about the allegations swarming about his former client and offered some explosive details during the chat.

From the Sun-Times:

“When I represented Kelly in Florida, they set the bond at a $1 million,” he said. “We paid the bondsman $100,000. He was out on bond on the Florida case for three days and they made $100,000. Because he had to fly back to Chicago because they were going to arrest him here.”

Any insights into R. Kelly, the man? Guilty as hell?

“He was guilty as hell!” Genson said. “I don’t think he’s done anything inappropriate for years. I’ll tell you a secret: I had him go to a doctor to get shots, libido-killing shots. That’s why he didn’t get arrested for anything else.”

I wondered if this statement might violate attorney/client privilege. But 1) Genson volunteered the information; 2) Kelly is no longer his client; and 3) attorney/client privilege doesn’t hold if a client is engaged in ongoing criminality or is perjuring himself. Both might be the case if Kelly is indeed found guilty.

Genson told me this several weeks ago. I sat on it, not wanting to affect potential jurors — journalists do care about these things. But seeing Kelly yelling on TV, that seems no longer a concern. If he can spin his case, so can others. I decided to check back in with Genson. Is Kelly tampering with the jury by going on TV?

“He is,” Genson said. “I’m trying to figure out why he did it. I don’t know whether his lawyer is an idiot. He might be.”

Read the rest of the Chicago Sun-Times piece with R. Kelly’s former attorney Ed Genson here.

