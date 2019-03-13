Christopher Nolan’s ‘Dark Knight’ Trilogy Marathon To Go On A 5-City Tour

Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy of the 00’s was undoubtedly the greatest Batman film franchise of thus far. While it never became a part of the ill-fated DCEU (thank God), fans still point at it as evidence that if done right a comic book movie can be set in a reality akin to ours.

Now with the caped crusader turning 80 this year, Deadline is reporting that Christopher Nolan plans on celebrating the birthday of the Batman by screening all three of his films back-to-back-to-back complete with a live Q&A beginning March 30. Nolan plans to take his Dark Knight show on the road and screen the marathon in five cities where IMAX 70mm theaters will be the venue of choice.

Nolan will be in attendance for the kickoff event that day for back-to-back-to-back screenings of 2005’s Batman Begins, 2008’s The Dark Knight and 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises at the Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk in Universal City. The screenings move to New York on April 13 at AMC Lincoln Square, followed by AMC Metreon in San Francisco, Cinesphere Ontario Place in Toronto and Imax Theatre at the Indiana State Museum in Indianapolis later in the month, each accompanied by the footage of Nolan’s Los Angeles appearance.

Keep in mind that each film was more than 2 hours long so if you’re planning on taking part in the Dark Knight marathon be sure to bring a donut for your buns cause it’s going to be a lengthy ride.

Tickets for the event go on sale today.