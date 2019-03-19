Kyle Massey Caught Allegedly Sending Racy Texts To Minor

Kyle Massey might be in a big heap of trouble. The actor is now facing charges for trying to get it on with someone under the legal age of consent.

Page Six is reporting that the Not So Raven star was hit with papers for allegedly sending a 13-year-old girl several sexual messages. In turn, he is now being sued for intentional infliction of emotional distress, harmful matter sent with intention of seducing a minor, attempting to commit a lewd act with a minor, and annoying or molesting a minor. Court documents state that Massey allegedly forwarded the teen explicit texts, photos, and videos.

According to the suit, the child originally met Dancing With The Stars contestant at the age of 4. She claims she expressed an interest in the field entertainment and the two stayed in touch over the years. In November 2018 she inquired about possibly trying out for the Raven spin-off Cory in the House. A month later he reportedly added her as a friend on Snapchat and proceeded to send her the smutty direct messages.

The family is seeking at least 1.5 million dollars in damages. Massey has yet to respond to the charges.

