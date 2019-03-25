Jordan Peele’s ‘Us’ Dominates The Box Office, Brings In $70.3 Million Over Weekend

When Jordan Peele revealed Us to the world, critics immediately questioned if he could duplicate the astronomical success of his first film Get Out? Well, he answered that question with an emphatic yes and exceeded those expectations quite easily.

The hype was indeed real for Peele’s latest film, and fans showed out over the weekend propelling the horror film to a $70.3 million opening weekend smashing analysts predictions of about $40 million, doubling the Get Out’s $33.4 million. The tethered and their gold scissors cut their way to the no.1 spot this weekend dethroning Marvel Studios first female-led superhero film, Captain Marvel which still sat comfortably in the second spot earning $35 million. It also had the second-best opening behind Disney’s superhero flick this year.

Like Peele’s previous film Us’ success due in large part to word of mouth from screenings held all over the country, rave critic reviews as it’s still holding an amazing 94% on Rotten Tomatoes and 81 compiled score on Metacritic. Besides shattering Peele’s benchmarks with his previous film, it is also had the largest weekend for an original horror movie surpassing A Quiet Place and was also the biggest launch for an R-rated film landing behind Ted.

We won’t be shocked if the film continues to bring in the cash for Peele as fans are going back for second viewings after leaving the first time with questions. Jordan Peele is 2 for 2 following Us and is now going to inject new life into iconic Candyman franchise that will reportedly star LaKeith Stanfield as well as The Twilight Zone on CBS.

Congrats to Peele, Lupita Nyong;o who is already receiving Oscar buzz for her performance, Winston Duke and the rest of the cast and crew for delivering another thought-provoking horror masterpiece.

Photo: Courtesy Universal Pictures