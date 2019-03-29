Pete Davidson Paid Kid Cudi’s Birthday Dinner Tab, No Help From Kanye West

Pete Davidson is probably not out here living check to check, but it’s safe to say he’s not balling on a level like Kanye West. Just the same, the comedian says he paid the tab for Kid Cudi‘s birthday dinner with Yeezy not putting any snaps down for the meal.

The Daily Dot reports:

Earlier this year, the internet went wild when Kim Kardashian posted photos with the most unlikely group of celebrities. Kanye West, Timothée Chalamet, and Pete Davidson all came together for dinner with Kid Cudi for his 35th birthday.

It seems Davidson was as surprised as the internet during that dinner, which reportedly occurred on Jan. 31. He went thinking he was just dining with Kid Cudi and put his card down, which makes sense because it was Cudi’s birthday. He was surprised when Chalamet and West showed up after he basically agreed to pay for a dinner consisting of “a bunch of rich people stuff.”

Davidson revealed this story during a chat alongside Colson “Machine Gun Kelly” Baker with Vanity Fair. You can check out that interview and the zany story that goes along with it below.

—

Photo: Getty