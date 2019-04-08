Tekashi69 Hopes To Out of Jail Before September, If Everyone Cops A Plea Deal

Tekashi69 is banking on the power of the Feds, and their ridiculously high conviction rate, to get him out of jail. The Brooklyn rapper could be free as early as September, but only if all the other defendants in his racketeering case also cop plea deals.

Considering all the evidence federal prosecutors have reportedly amassed, got to trial for any of the defendants is a fool’s errand.

Reports TMZ:

Tekashi and his former manager, Shotti, have already pled guilty in their federal racketeering cases. However, there are still several other defendants tied to the case who are scheduled to go to trial this September.

The hope for Tekashi and his attorneys is that all of the others also take deals — given the overwhelming evidence against them — so there would be no need for a trial at all.

Here’s why that could be huge. Tekashi’s attorney, Dawn Florio, tells us if the other men strike plea deals and the trial is called off … they’ll ask a judge to grant 6ix9ine time served — he’s been locked up since November. If the judge grants it, he’d walk free because he’s fulfilled his obligations under his cooperation agreement with authorities.

Tekashi is facing 47 years to life in prison. But considering the way he’s been singing, don’t expect him to do anywhere near that amount of time.

That’s great for Tekashi, but not such a good look for his Rap career.