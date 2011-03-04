Kanye West Invades Paris Fashion Week [Photos]

Kanye West In Paris For Fashion Week

Mr. West is in the building. The G.O.O.D. Music CEO is in Paris right now for Paris Fashion Week.

Ye was spotted on Thursday peeping out the latest designs for Fall and Winter at the Balmain Ready-to-Wear fashion show on Thursday.

There is also talk that Balmain is going to create Kanye’s outfits for his upcoming tour.

There is also talk that Balmain is going to create Kanye's outfits for his upcoming tour.

