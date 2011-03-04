CLOSE
Kanye West Invades Paris Fashion Week [Photos]

Kanye West In  Paris For Fashion Week

 

Mr. West is in the building.  The G.O.O.D.  Music CEO is in Paris right now for  Paris Fashion Week.

Ye was spotted on Thursday  peeping out the latest  designs for Fall and Winter at the Balmain Ready-to-Wear fashion show on Thursday.

There is also talk that  Balmain is going to create Kanye’s  outfits  for his upcoming tour.

Peep the pictures by clicking the page #s below of Kanye getting his Michael Jackson inspired look on at the fashion show.

Kanye West

