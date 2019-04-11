Barack Obama Salutes Dwayne Wade For His Final Home Game [Video]

Dwayne Wade has played his final game at the American Airlines Arena and was given a proper send off. Barack Obama put ample respect on the the star shooting guard’s name.

As spotted on Hot New Hip Hop the former POTUS was of many to commend Wade on his 16 years in the NBA. The savvy politician sent his respect and regards via a pre-taped video that was played in front of the sold out crowd on Tuesday, April 9 when the Heat played the Philadelphia 76ers. As expected, Barack’s message was delivered with love, admiration and his signature approach to humor.

“D-Wade! Congratulations on a great run. Now, I know what you’re going through, because saying goodbye to a career that you love is never easy. I’ve been there. In my case though, I didn’t really have a choice. My knees were shot so I had to give up basketball forever” he joked.

Barack also highlighted Dwayne’s indelible integrity during the second portion of the tribute. “You, on the other hand, look like you’re still hooping out there, and I imagine it’s a little tougher when you just completed one of the greatest careers in NBA history. For 16 years you’ve given us high-wire dunks, big shots in big moments, more blocks than any guard in history, you were willing to sacrifice your body in the lane and sometimes sacrifice your ego in pursuit of a title. Whenever you got knocked down you always showed us how to get back up. You showed some Chicago spirit in you, and you did us proud” he added.

The night prior a formal party was hosted in his honor with several a-list of celebrities in the house. In true Miami fashion the likes of Rick Ross, Meek Mill, Chris Bosh, Fat Joe, Erik Spoelstra and Pat Riley partied in all white. You can view Barack’s touching video message below.

