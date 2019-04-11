At Last: Wendy Williams Files For Divorce From Kevin Hunter

It’s a wrap. After constant rumors of his infidelity, and an allegedly fathering a child with a mistress, Wendy Williams has filed for divorce from Kevin Hunter.

Page Six reported that Williams’ lawyer confirmed that the talk show host has filed for divorce. Another source told the paper Hunter was served with the divorce papers around 6:30 am this morning (April 11).

Williams has been spotted about town and on social media without her wedding ring.

Hunter’s infidelity and the birth of his new child reportedly caused Williams, who had been staying at a sober living facility, to relapse.

