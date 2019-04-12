Disney & Chill?: Details Revealed About Disney+, Netflix Might Be In Trouble

Netflix might have finally met its match. Disney’s worst kept secret its Disney+ streaming service was finally revealed, and it looks very impressive.

Starting Nov.12 Disney fans will have access to the vault of Disney classics like Snow White and Cinderella plus new original shows and movies from its holdings Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic as well as all for just $6.99 a month which is cheaper than Netflix’s now $13 a month. If you instead want to use the service for the entire year you can pay $69.99. There are also rumblings that ESPN+ and Hulu services will be included in a bundle with the service, so Disney is looking to make a serious splash.

When Disney+ launches users can look forward to some strong new original content as well. It will have the first scripted, live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian created by Jon Favreau, Cassian Andor a prequel to Rogue One starring Diego Luna, a bunch of Marvel series based on MCU characters Loki, Hawkeye, Falcon, The Winter Soldier, and Scarlet Witch.

Walt Disney’s recent acquisition also will come into play because the streaming service will include all 30 seasons of The Simpsons as well as 7,500 television episodes and 500 films it now owns from its $71.3 billion acquisition of Fox when it launches.

As far as how it will work, like its competitor, Disney+ has already locked down deals with Roku and PlayStation 4 but you can safely bet it will be available on smart TVs and other consoles as well. Like on Netflix, users of Disney+ will be able to download shows and movies, pick up where they left off when watching content and have shows and movies suggested to them based on their watch history.

Looks like Disney+ will be replacing the Netflix in the chill department cause this service sounds lit. Let us know in the comment section below if you will be signing up for Disney+ when it launches November 12.

Photo: SOPA Images / Getty