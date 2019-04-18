Russell Simmons Believes Sexual Assault Accusation Is A Fame Grab

Russell Simmons has largely disappeared from the public eye after several allegations of sexual assault sprang forth in recent times. A recent dig made by an accuser claims the mogul is in Indonesia to avoid the charges, but Simmons essentially stated that the missive was essentially an attempt to squeeze money out of him.

HHDX reports:

The woman – who goes by Jane Doe in the lawsuit against Simmons – believes he left the country after she and several other women accused him of sexual assault. She is suing Simmons for $10 million, but he sees it as nothing more than an attempt to gain notoriety for the attorneys handling the case.

“I have no intention of getting in the mud with this woman or feeding her lawyers’ interest in gaining fame, space or ground into this incredibly lucrative practice of extortion,” Simmons told HipHopDX. “People ask how could anonymous person seek fame. It’s the lawyer who is seeking fame and that’s why we are seeking sanctions against him.”

The unnamed woman is due in court today (April 18) to address the matter.

—

Photo: WENN