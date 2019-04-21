Struggle Sergeant Katt Williams Has To Pay $25K To Fan He Allegedly Punched

Katt Williams is a known sergeant of the Struggle Army, and his latest legal issue proves it. The comedian was slapped with a $25,000 judgment from a 2016 incident in where he allegedly punched a man in the face.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, a Georgia judge has granted a default judgment in favor of Tyrell Williams against Katt.

Williams has also filed docs to start the process of seizing Katt’s assets to collect on the $25k.

Back in 2016, Tyrell Williams sued the comedian accusing him of punching him in the face at an after-hours party.

Williams claimed following one of Katt’s shows, he attended an after-hours party and began to Snapchat a picture of Katt

According to the outlet, Tyrell Williams says Katt Williams snatched his iPhone out his hand and the fists went flying. The man is seeking unspecified damages in the case.

—

Photo: Getty