Wack 100 Tells E-40 “I Don’t F*ck Wit You!” On Instagram

Wack 100 and E-40 are decidedly not friends. The Game’s manager and Cash Money Wast founder took to IG to call out 40 Water.

The caption of the video was a succinct summation of his feelings.

“I TOLD U F*CK U ! YOU VIOLATED N*GGA WASN’T NOBODY ON THE PHONE BUT ME AND YOU N*GGA. YOU DID THE F*CK SH*T STOP CALLING AROUND CALI N*GGA I ADDRESSED YOU N*GGA.”

From what we can gather, Wack told E-40 he was cool on him a couple of months ago, but it seems like the latter has been making calls and painting a different story.

“I told you, E-40, I don’t f*ck wit you. I done called your phone and you don’t wanna pick up. I told you two months ago, I didn’t f*ck with you with the f*ck sh*t you did. There ain’t no reason for you to call me like I’m one of your side broads and I done forgot about it. It’s gonna be f*ck you then and it’s gonna be f*ck you now. I told you Earl, you. F*ck you, nigga. You. I told you f*ck you. Either run the bag, or it ain’t happening!”

Also, you can tell Wack was dead serious because in the clip he referred to E-40 as “Earl.”

That “bag” must be sizeable. No word from 40, yet.