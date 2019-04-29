Dumb Dumb Diddy: R. Kelly Blames Inability To Read On Losing Sexual Abuse Case

R. Kelly has become something of a struggle savant in the wake of the explosive Lifetime docuseries, Surviving R. Kelly. After recently losing a sexual abuse civil case, the singer’s legal team says his inability to read sunk his defense.

Kelly’s attorneys, Zaid Abdallah and Raed Shalabi, filed legal docs claiming even though Kelly was served in the civil case — in which Heather Williams alleges he sexually abused her when she was 16 — he was in Cook County Jail at the time for failing to pay child support and should not have been served there.

More significantly, though, according to the docs … Kelly “suffers from a learning disability that adversely affects his ability to read,” adding … “in essence he cannot.”

Translation — Kelly had no idea what the legal papers were all about, so he didn’t take the appropriate steps after being served to defend himself.

The new legal docs also blast the fact Kelly was served while incarcerated, claiming Williams’ lawyers could have easily served Kelly’s criminal lawyer or delivered the docs to Trump Towers where he lives. Williams’ lawyer has said security at his residence made that impossible, but Kelly’s attorney calls BS on that.

Instead of lounging in front of his Trump-owned residence, maybe Kelly should invest in some tutoring.

