Uber Offers Apologies For Tweet Issued By Racist Troll

Uber has issued an apology after a Twitter user pretending to be a customer of the ride-sharing service tripped the company into using a racist slur by changing their display name. In short, the company’s support team on Twitter replied back to the user who had the n-word as their display name.

Mashable reports:

Uber is rapidly backpedalling today after an extremely racist tweet from its support account shocked the internet. Of course, this being the internet, a troll was involved in this sordid mess.

“We’d like to sincerely apologize for the offensive tweet that was sent earlier,” reads the early morning apology tweet from Uber’s support team. “We’re investigating what happened to make sure it doesn’t happen again.”

It turns out the account in question was trolling Uber hoping for a bot reply.

This seems all the more likely when you look at the @realTheeCheney account, which consists of mostly MAGA trolling and screenshots of other Twitter users tricking brand accounts into tweeting racist replies. For example, if the @realTheeCheney account had a display name with the slur, then it changed it after receiving the reply from Uber, a bot reply from @Uber_Support quoting the display name might read as the deleted tweet screenshot above.

The outlet added an update to its original story, which can be read here.

