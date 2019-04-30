Jaaiiillll!?!?: Soulja Boy Sentenced To 240 Days Behind Bars

Soulja Boy just caught a major L. The “Kiss Me Thru The Phone” rapper was just sentenced to 240 days in jail for a parole violation.

SB has already been in jail for the last 20 days (he was not granted bail after his arrest earlier this month), and he’s staying there.

Reports TMZ:

Soulja was in court Tuesday — and while his attorney said the rapper’s had an “awakening” during the last 20 days he’s been locked up — it clearly wasn’t enough to convince the judge to let him go easy. Soulja will start the sentence right away … and has credit for 40 days served.

As we reported … the rapper was taken into custody earlier this month after the judge said he failed to do his court-ordered community service and even conspired to falsify evidence he had completed it.

Not helping matters … Soulja’s crib in Agoura Hills was raided in February and cops found ammunition during the search. Cops had initially gone there to investigate a claim by one of his ex-girlfriends that Soulja tied her up and held her captive in his garage.

Hate it had to be you, Soulja Boy.

Maybe this will be the wake up call that will temper his elite trolling ways.

—

Photo: Getty