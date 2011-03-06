Suge Knight Drops $1 Million Lawsuit Against Kanye West

Suge Knight and Kanye West have finally reached a settlement in an ongoing lawsuit filed by the Death Row head.

As previously reported, Knight filed a $1 million lawsuit against West after he was shot in the femur during a 2005 VMA Awards after party where Ye was hosting.

Knight also says he lost a valuable earring at the club worth $135,000 and paid over $200,000 in medical expenses because Ye failed to have adequate security.

A federal judge tossed the $1 million lawsuit out in November however, a month before it was set to go to trial.

The judge concluded that there was no evidence that a shooting at the party was predictable.

Now according to the Associated Press, Suge recently dropped an appeal he filed against the ruling.

As a result, both sides are said to have reached a confidential agreement to settle court costs.