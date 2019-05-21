Little Brother Back, Phonte and Big Pooh Reunite

Little Brother is officially back. Today (May 21), MC’s Phonte and Big Pooh revealed they are heading back into the studio and creating new music as LB.

“I’m excited to announce that my brother Big Pooh and I are back at work. New Little Brother music and a tour are coming soon,” Phonte told DJ Booth, which broke the news.

Not so conspicuously absent from all the new Little Brother chatter is 9th Wonder (who only produced one song on LB’s 2007 album Getback).

Added Phonte, “After conversations with 9th Wonder following our Art of Cool reunion show in Durham last year, the three of us mutually agreed it was best for LB to continue as a duo, as Pooh and I have officially been Little Brother since 2007.”

The group’s last proper album was Leftback in 2010 while Phonte recently rang bells with the surprise drop of a project called Pacific Time. Little Brother is set to perform at the Hopscotch festival in Raleigh, North Carolina in September.

Photo: Jati Lindsay