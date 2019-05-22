CLOSE
Master P Co-Star Fatboy SSE Popped For Weed During NJ Traffic Stop

The social media entertainer is set to star alongside the New Orleans veteran in the 'I Got The Hook Up 2' film this summer.

Fatboy SSE, a social media entertainer set to co-star in Master P‘s upcoming film, was arrested during a New Jersey traffic stop after police discovered marijuana. There were also bench warrants out for his arrest which led to the search of his vehicle.

TMZ reports:

According to cops in Jersey City, Fatboy was pulled over Monday night for a traffic violation. He was in the car with 2 other guys — his manager and security guard — and when cops ran his license, they discovered it was suspended. First mistake.

Second mistake? They found outstanding bench warrants … which prompted a search of his car … which is when cops say they found the weed.

Cops arrested Fatboy — government name Tyriq Kimbrough — for 1 count of possession of weed and bail jumping for the 2 bench warrants. Adding insult to injury, cops also slapped him with tickets for failure to observe a signal and driving on the suspended license.

Fatboy — who has more than 5.5 million Instagram followers — remains in custody.

Fatboy SSE is set to star in I Got The Hook Up 2 this summer.

Close