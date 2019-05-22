Master P Co-Star Fatboy SSE Popped For Weed During NJ Traffic Stop

Fatboy SSE, a social media entertainer set to co-star in Master P‘s upcoming film, was arrested during a New Jersey traffic stop after police discovered marijuana. There were also bench warrants out for his arrest which led to the search of his vehicle.

TMZ reports:

According to cops in Jersey City, Fatboy was pulled over Monday night for a traffic violation. He was in the car with 2 other guys — his manager and security guard — and when cops ran his license, they discovered it was suspended. First mistake.

Second mistake? They found outstanding bench warrants … which prompted a search of his car … which is when cops say they found the weed.

Cops arrested Fatboy — government name Tyriq Kimbrough — for 1 count of possession of weed and bail jumping for the 2 bench warrants. Adding insult to injury, cops also slapped him with tickets for failure to observe a signal and driving on the suspended license.

Fatboy — who has more than 5.5 million Instagram followers — remains in custody.

Fatboy SSE is set to star in I Got The Hook Up 2 this summer.

