Somebody Lying: Magic Johnson Denies Bullying Lakers Staffers, Says It’s BS

The Lakers are an absolute mess at the moment, but you couldn’t tell that if you just watched LeBron James IG stories at all. The latest drama involving the famed NBA franchise stems from an eye-opening ESPN report that alleges Magic Johnson “bullied” Lakers staff while he was still an exec for the team.

Magic who has built a strong reputation as a very likable guy is calling BS on the report that claimed he made the workplace a hostile environment by berating employees. The report cites multiple unnamed Lakers staffers as sources who are making the bombshell claim against the Laker legend.

"It never happened. … I never abused an employee and I never will. That's not what I'm about." Magic Johnson addressed the abuse allegations of Lakers' employees. pic.twitter.com/plzAXMjs9U — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 28, 2019

Per TMZ:

Just hours after ESPN published the bombshell report, Magic appeared on SportsCenter to address it, explaining that if the allegations were true, he would’ve been called into Jeanie Buss‘ office to deal with the incidents.

“Do you think Jeanie Buss would allow me to abuse the employees?” Magic said. “If that was the case, she would’ve called me in.”

Instead, Johnson says he was never informed about such issues and believes the allegations in the report are not based in reality.

“I’m a person who brings everybody together, uplifting employees. I never abused an employee and I never will. That’s not what I’m about.”

Whatever the case is the Lakers need to get their acts together cause this turmoil doesn't make them attractive to big name free agents.

Nobody loves Taco Tuesday more than the James family. N O B O D Y. 🌮 (via @KingJames) pic.twitter.com/JqAkGyB45w — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 29, 2019

Photo: Gary Coronado / Getty